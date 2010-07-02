Afshan Azad, Harry Potter Star Almost Killed By Father And Brother

Afshan Azad is the newest star to come out of the Harry Potter phenomenon, unfourtounatley with more fame comes more problems. Afshan’s father and brother has been charged with trying to kill the Harry Potter star.

Abdul Azad, 54, and his son Ashraf, 28, are alleged to have threatened her at her Longsight, England home. The 28-year-old is also accused of assaulting his sister. The Harry Potter series is Azad’s first acting experience. She hasn’t acted before joining the cast of Harry Potter.

Afshan first appeared as her character – the identical twin sister of Parvati Patil – in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. She will also star in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, the final film in the saga.

