Foods You Don’t Want To Eat At A 4th Of July BBQ (PHOTOS)

Chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers and steaks are all favorites at bbq’s for July 4th, but have you ever eating barbequed Raccoon? What about scorpions on shrimp toast? No, doesn’t sound tasty? What if I told you these are delicacies’ all around the world even in our own backyard?

Our homie at Bizarre Foods, Andrew Zimmerman, has been all over the world eating the nastiest shit you could imaging. This guy hasn’t eating anything he hasn’t found interesting. Barbecued raccoon is only the beginning, how about dried flying lizards? Yeah he’s eaten that. Take a look at some other disgusting foods you don’t want at your 4th of July bbq.

Barbecued Raccoon

Scorpions on shrimp toast

Porridge made with insect paste and butter

Beaver chili

Want to eat monkfish?

Duck head tartar

Dried flying lizards

Fish head curry

Snails

squirrel heads

giant bluefin tuna eyes

