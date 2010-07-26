Justin Bieber: Underage in Vegas (PHOTOS)

es at his show, including “Baby”, for a swarm of excited fans.

Wearing a white denim jacket with matching pants and a purple hoodie beneath, Justin danced around the stage, smiling at the audience who sang along faithfully. He must have crazy confidence to be able to perform for huge crowds at such a young age. At 16, most of our voices crack when we try to speak up in class. Justin Bieber is singing and dancing in front of thousands. Wow.

