HP Pavilion DM3-1112SA 13.3-inch Notebook – Laptop

Review On HP Pavilion DM3-1112SA 13.3-inch Notebook (Windows 7 Home Premium, AMD Athlon Neo X2 L335 Processor, 2 GB RAM, 250 GB HDD, Bluetooth, 6 Cell Battery)

Product Description

HP PAVILION DM31112SA NOTEBOOK VX837EAABU Laptops Notebooks

The 13.3-inch HP Pavilion dm3 Notebook PC weighs less than 2 kg and is less than 2.5 cm thick, for the ultimate balance of size, weight and performance, plus the battery life you need to work and play up to 5.5 hours.*With Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium on the inside and sleek, brushed aluminium on the surface, the Pavilion dm3-1112 strikes the ideal balance between design, mobility and performance. The dm3 comes fully loaded with the latest features, whatever your mobile needs. Optimum performance is delivered by the AMD Athlon Neo X2 Dual-Core Processor for Ultrathin Notebooks L335, backed up by 2 GB DDR RAM, which ensures that you don't need to compromise on speed or efficiency and your notebook is guaranteed to deliver a full PC experience.

Your media at your fingertips with MediaSmart software
With the exclusive HP MediaSmart software, your PC is turned into a mobile entertainment centre, putting your media is at your fingertips. One-click menus provide instant access to your movies, pictures, music and TV** shows. View slide shows, or use built-in editing tools to help you instantly improve photos, in one simple click. It is just as easy to record and edit videos, plus rate, tag and search videos with easy to use built-in management tools.

Have fun with your personal music collection and explore new music. Create and browse your playlists using the interactive software. With an optional TV tuner* you can watch your favourite programmes from around the world, over the Internet, at a time that suits you. With HP MediaSmart having fun has no limits.

Product Details

Brand: Hewlett Packard
Model: VX837EA#ABU
Released on: 2010-01-01

