The Plot Thickens

<p><strong>Suge Vs. Yuk</strong></p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>The drama surrounding Yukmouth and Suge Knight has reached new levels of idiocy. The 10 guys who helped Suge rob Yuk have taken a picture with the stolen chain and posted it online. One suspected member of the entourage even tweeted about the incident, Slim Menace typed "blood can get his chain back for free if @40glocc come get it from me….real n**ga sh*t"…</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p><em><strong>- A Rocky Williform Company</strong></em></p>

