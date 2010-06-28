Rihanna ‘Rude Boy’ Lyrics

“Rude Boy” is the official third single off of Rihanna’s forth LP Rated R, the album sold over one million copies worldwide and debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200 charts. “Rude Boy” peaked number one on Billboard Hot 100 charts and became her sixth number one in the United States. Currently, Rihanna is on her Last Girl On Earth Tour, featured on rapper Eminem “Love The Way You Lie” single off of his latest album Recovery and is working on her fifth album, which is rumored to be release this fall. Peep some pictures and read the lyrics to “Rude Boy” below.
[Chorus]
Come here, rude boy, boy; can you get it up?
Come here rude boy, boy; is you big enough?
Take it, take it baby, baby
Take it, take it; love me, love me
[x2]
Tonight I’ma let you be the captain
Tonight I’ma let you do your thing, yeah
Tonight I’ma let you be a rider
Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up babe
Tonight I’ma let it be fire
Tonight I’ma let you take me higher
Tonight, baby, we could get it on, yeah, we could get it on, yeah
Do you like it?
Boy, I want, want, want whatchu want, want, want
Give it to me, baby like boom, boom, boom
What I want, want, want is what you want, want, want
Nah nah-ah
[Chorus]
Come here, rude boy, boy, can you get it up?
Come here, rude boy, boy, is you big enough?
Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me
[x2]
Tonight I’ma give it to ya harder
Tonight I’ma turn ya body out
Relax; let me do it how I wanna
If you got it I need it and I’ma put it down
Buckle up; I’ma give it to ya stronger
Hands up; we could go a little longer
Tonight I’ma get a little crazy, get a little crazy, baby
Like it?
Boy, I want, want, want whatchu want, want, want
Give it to me, baby like boom, boom, boom
What I want, want, want is what you want, want, want
Nah nah-ah
[Chorus]
Come here, rude boy, boy can you get it up?
Come here rude boy, boy is your big enough?
Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me
[x2]
I like the way you touch me there
I like the way you pull my hair
Babe, if I don’t feel it I ain’t faking, no, no
I like when you tell me ‘kiss you there’
I like when you tell me ‘move it there’
So giddy-up; time to get it up: you say you a rude boy: show me what you got now
Come here right now
Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me
[Chorus]
Come here, rude boy, boy, can you get it up?
Come here, rude boy, boy, is you big enough?
Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me
[x2]
