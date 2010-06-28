Rihanna ‘Rude Boy’ Lyrics

“Rude Boy” is the official third single off of Rihanna’s forth LP Rated R, the album sold over one million copies worldwide and debuted at number four on the Billboard Top 200 charts. “Rude Boy” peaked number one on Billboard Hot 100 charts and became her sixth number one in the United States. Currently, Rihanna is on her Last Girl On Earth Tour, featured on rapper Eminem “Love The Way You Lie” single off of his latest album Recovery and is working on her fifth album, which is rumored to be release this fall. Peep some pictures and read the lyrics to “Rude Boy” below.

[Chorus]

Come here, rude boy, boy; can you get it up?

Come here rude boy, boy; is you big enough?

Take it, take it baby, baby

Take it, take it; love me, love me

[x2]

Tonight I’ma let you be the captain

Tonight I’ma let you do your thing, yeah

Tonight I’ma let you be a rider

Giddy-up, giddy-up, giddy-up babe

Tonight I’ma let it be fire

Tonight I’ma let you take me higher

Tonight, baby, we could get it on, yeah, we could get it on, yeah

Do you like it?

Boy, I want, want, want whatchu want, want, want

Give it to me, baby like boom, boom, boom

What I want, want, want is what you want, want, want

Nah nah-ah

NEXT PAGE: VERSE 2 AND MORE PICTURES FROM ‘RUDE BOY’ VIDEO SHOOT

[pagebreak]



[Chorus]

Come here, rude boy, boy, can you get it up?

Come here, rude boy, boy, is you big enough?

Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me

[x2]

Tonight I’ma give it to ya harder

Tonight I’ma turn ya body out

Relax; let me do it how I wanna

If you got it I need it and I’ma put it down

Buckle up; I’ma give it to ya stronger

Hands up; we could go a little longer

Tonight I’ma get a little crazy, get a little crazy, baby

Like it?

Boy, I want, want, want whatchu want, want, want

Give it to me, baby like boom, boom, boom

What I want, want, want is what you want, want, want

Nah nah-ah

NEXT PAGE: VERSE 3 AND MORE PICTURES FROM ‘RUDE BOY’ VIDEO SHOOT

[pagebreak]



[Chorus]

Come here, rude boy, boy can you get it up?

Come here rude boy, boy is your big enough?

Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me

[x2]

I like the way you touch me there

I like the way you pull my hair

Babe, if I don’t feel it I ain’t faking, no, no

I like when you tell me ‘kiss you there’

I like when you tell me ‘move it there’

So giddy-up; time to get it up: you say you a rude boy: show me what you got now

Come here right now

Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me

[Chorus]

Come here, rude boy, boy, can you get it up?

Come here, rude boy, boy, is you big enough?

Take it, take it, baby, baby, take it, take it, love me, love me

[x2]

NEXT PAGE: ‘RUDE BOY’ OFFICIAL VIDEO

:

Also On Global Grind: