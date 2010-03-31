popwife: A. Keys, Jay-Z won’t do World Cup song

<p><span style="font-family: Georgia, serif; font-size: 12px; line-height: 19px;"><span style="color: #f27eee;">N</span></span><span style="font-family: Georgia, serif; font-size: 12px; color: #333333; line-height: 19px;">o ‘York’? That’s the word <a id="AdBriteInlineAd_today" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: -2px; margin-left: 0px; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 2px; padding-left: 0px; text-decoration: none; color: #006600; cursor: pointer; background-image: url(http://files.adbrite.com/mb/images/green-double-underline-006600.gif); background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-color: initial; background-position: 50% 100%; background-repeat: repeat no-repeat; border: 0px initial initial;" name="AdBriteInlineAd_today" target="_top">today</a> from Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ camp, who were supposed to collab again to record an anthem for the World Cup. <br style="padding: 0pt; margin: 0pt;" />The duo, who garnered immediate success with "Empire <a id="AdBriteInlineAd_State" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: -2px; margin-left: 0px; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 2px; padding-left: 0px; text-decoration: none; color: #006600; cursor: pointer; background-image: url(http://files.adbrite.com/mb/images/green-double-underline-006600.gif); background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-color: initial; background-position: 50% 100%; background-repeat: repeat no-repeat; border: 0px initial initial;" name="AdBriteInlineAd_State" target="_top">State</a> of Mind," and gained an immediate groupie by the <a id="AdBriteInlineAd_named" style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: -2px; margin-left: 0px; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 2px; padding-left: 0px; text-decoration: none; color: #006600; cursor: pointer; background-image: url(http://files.adbrite.com/mb/images/green-double-underline-006600.gif); background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; background-color: initial; background-position: 50% 100%; background-repeat: repeat no-repeat; border: 0px initial initial;" name="AdBriteInlineAd_named" target="_top">named</a> of Lil Mama, couldn’t put lightning in a bottle a second time.</span></p>

Also On Global Grind: