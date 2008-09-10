Top Ten Lists – Least Expensive Vehicles for 2008

MSRP$10,235.00INVOICE$9,672.08The Chevy Aveo, which is assembled by GM Daewoo in Korea, is offered in two body styles for 2008, a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback; the hatchba … read more >>The Chevy Aveo, which is assembled by GM Daewoo in Korea, is offered in two body styles for 2008, a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback; the hatchbacks are called Aveo5. Both models are powered by a 103-horsepower, 1.6L DOHC four-cylinder engine, which can be matched to a standard five-speed manual gearbox or optional four-speed automatic transmission. The automatic features a hold control mode, to hold a higher gear and aid traction on slippery roads. All Aveo models have a MacPherson strut front suspension with a stabilizer bar, and a compound-link rear independent suspension with gas-charged shocks, along with variable-rate power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering. Seat-mounted side air bags for front occupants are standard, and anti-lock brakes are optional across much of the line. Both the sedan and hatchback feature theater-style rear seating, with a 60/40-split back seat that folds forward to expand the trunk are on sedans, or the cargo area on hatchbacks, for larger cargo. The sedan is available in mid-range LS and well-equipped LT models, while the Aveo5 is offered in stripped-down SVM (Special Value Model) and LS trims. LS equipment is not equivalent between the two models. On LS sedans, standard features include tilt steering, a rear defogger, air conditioning, and an AM/FM stereo with auxiliary input. The SVM Aveo5 model comes without air conditioning or side air bags. On Aveo5 LS models, anti-lock brakes, fog lamps, cruise control, keyless entry, a sunroof, and CD player are added. LT sedan models come with the most standard features, including heated outside mirrors, keyless entry, and a six-speaker CD/MP3 sound system. New 15-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels are available on all LS models and standard on the LT sedan. Other noteworthy options include steering wheel audio control, a power sunroof and, on the LT, perforated leatherette seats. << collapse textFree Price QuoteSearch InventoryView Showroom

Also On Global Grind: