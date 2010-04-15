CLOSE
Home

LLOYD BANKS ‘Over’ (freestyle)

Leave a comment

 

Lloyd Banks has been showing no mercy to any of the beats he has been hopping on. His up & coming album ‘Hunger For More 2’ will be out & June and make sures we know it. Lloyd banks hasn’t been this hot since his G- Unit days so it must feel like a great feeling for people to be on it again. Now that he has the ball back in his court lets see what he does with it. Look out for that album coming out in June & listen to his newest freestyle to Drakes joint ‘Over’. Take a listen & comment.


01 Over Freestyle

CLICK NEXT PAGE FOR LLOYD BANKS FUNK MASTER

FLEX FREESTYLE

[pagebreak]


03 Funkmaster Flex Freestyle

Ashley Greene , Cai Guoqiang , crown jewels , D Squared , dunhill , kreayshawn , man down , san francisco parking management system , shermine shahrivar , street art , The Dark Knight Rises , tornadoes

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close