Victoria Justice and Other Celebrities With Milk Mustaches! (PHOTOS)

GOT MILK? We know who does! The GOT MILK campaigns have been in and out of managzines that, have been pasted on billboards and viewed by millions. And I must confess, I am guilty of tearing my magazines apart and collecting a few, myself! This genuis campaign has gotten so many celebrities to participate – from musical artists to models to actors and athletes. It’s almost impossible to ignore a familiar face rocking a milk mustache!

Celebrating their 15 year anniversary, 17-year-old actress, Victoria Justice is the newest face to model for the advertisement campaign.While behind the scenes of the shoot, Victoria stated, “What you put in your body affects how you look and feel, and with such a busy schedule, I try my best to make smart choices, including incorporating nutrient-rich milk in my diet, eating right, and staying active. I’m thrilled to be celebrating the ‘got milk?’ campaign’s 15 year anniversary – it sends a healthy message to teens and tweens that drinking milk is an easy way to look and feel their best for big events like quinces and sweet sixteens.”

Among some of the celebrities who have participated in the health ad campaign are Jordin Sparks, Angelina Jolie, Beyonce and Tina Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Conrad, Miley Cyrus, Chris Brown, Rhianna, Taylor Swift, Usher.

