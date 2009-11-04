Richmond Rape Victim Speaks: ‘Violence Always The Wrong Choice’

The Richmond High School girl who was gang raped after leaving a homecoming dance delivered a message Tuesday evening to hundreds of people shaken by the attack and hoping to bring about a positive change in its ugly wake – ‘violence is always the wrong choice.’
‘We realize people are angry about this,’ the 15-year-old sophomore said in a statement read by her church pastor at a rally at the high school. ‘But let the anger cause change, change that is necessary to keep our children, our neighbors and our friends safe.’
