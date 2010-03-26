Watch Boogie Woogie (2010) Full Movie Free Online

CLOSE
<p>Boogie Woogie is a comedy film set in the contemporary London art world. It is based on the book of the same name written by Danny Moynihan. The film is directed by Duncan Ward, and stars Amanda Seyfried, Gillian Anderson, Stellan Skarsg&aring;rd, Alan Cumming, Joanna Lumley, Heather Graham and Gemma Atkinson. It premiered on 26 June 2009 at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. The film, set for general release in April 2010, was produced by L+E Productions, a joint venture headed by Eric Eisner and Leonid Rozhetskin.</p>

