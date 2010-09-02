An Open Letter To TI: We All Got Your Back [PHOTOS]

TI and Tiny were arrested last night, as most of you know by now. When I got the news early this morning around 4am my heart dropped. TI is the reason I am sitting behind this desk with one of the sickest views of the New York City around. When I first started I faced impossible odds, from jail to being homeless with a young child. It was T.I.’s Live Your Life song that inspired me to keep going.

I continued to live my life despite all the obstacles and here i am. Earlier this morning went through my entire archive of photos, and realized that T.I. has a lot of powerful friends. From my boss Russell Simmons, Jay-Z, Will Smith and many more. So not only do I speak on behalf of Global Grind, I feel safe to say I speak on behalf of everyone pictured in this blog to say that T.I. we need you to turn your life around and live a life of amazing accomplishments and be jail free forever. We know you can do it. Takers is Number 1! We need you home.

