COOLEST THING OF THE DAY: Cardboard Camera

If someone told you they had a carboard camera you would probably look at them like they had two heads. But believe it our not they do exist. American artist Keil Johnson has created cameras that are made from cardboard. Johnson’s collection includes SLRs, Polaroid cameras, point and shoot cameras, twin lens cameras and the retro 8mm cameras.

Creator Johnson is mostly known for his work as a sculptor and painter but his eco friendly work with cardboard has earned him numerous awards and honors along with appearing in several important public and private collections.

