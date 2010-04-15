Rick Ross’ Artist Does Cocaine In Front Of Police (VIDEO)

I’m not too sure how I feel about this. Well yeah, I know how i feel. Rick Ross needs better artists. One of his artist, Gunplay, was down in Columbia with Ross and the crew when Rick was shooting the video for his Avery Storm assisted collabo ‘Rich Off Cocaine’ and he was filmed snorting cocaine on video. But to make matters worse, he did it while police where right on the scene. Check out the video for yourself:

What are your thoughts on this? Share them!

Check Me On Twitter @ImGlobalNow | Hip Hop Culture Editor

Also On Global Grind: