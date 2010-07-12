Listen To The NEW Miami Heat Song!

The news of Lebron James moving down to Miami has caused quite a stir of emotions; despair, excitement and jealousy could describe fans nationwide after hearing the news. And while DJ Khaled‘s ‘All I Do Is Win‘ seemed to be the perfect soundtrack for this new super-team establishing for the Miami Heat, Flo Rida just couldn’t leave well enough alone. Featuring verses from Billy Blue, Brisco, Brainna, Ballgreezy and Picalo, Flo Rida attempts to give Miami a summer anthem that evokes pride in their city and, in this case, their basketball team by claiming NBA victory for the Miami Heat with a track entitled ‘We Already Won (Miami Heat)‘. While the many features make one think of a 2010 version for Trick Daddy & the Slip-N-Slide All Star’s ‘Take It 2 Da House’, it’s just not that awesome.

Flo rida-we already won (miami heat) (feat. various artists) by lolasmalls

