Home

Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 2 | Vampire Diari

Leave a comment

<p>Here is episode 2 of The Vampire Diaries.&nbsp; In this episode the people of Mystic Falls prepares for a festival to celebrate the passing of a comet. Vicki is still in the hospital recovering from Damon&rsquo;s attack. Stefan&nbsp; goes to the hospital and tries to use his abilities to make Vicki forget who attacked her, but his attempt is cut short when Matt arrives. Source Link :- http://www.episodeinfo.tv/horror/vampire-diaries/vampire-diaries-season-1-episode-2-the-night-of-the-comet</p&gt;

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close