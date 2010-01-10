Is your smartphone a dumb idea? Do the math.

<p><span style="font-family: Georgia, ‘Times New Roman’, Times, serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 22px;"><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">When people purchase items, especially ones with immediate gratification and status, rarely does the total cost of ownership come into play. We see the initial value statement, the short-term discount, and it gives us no reason to pause and consider the REAL cost of the item and the experience linked to it.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">One of the biggest examples of this, are cell phones and personal communicators n shyt.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">Take a look at Smart Phones. They are amazing devices that provide access to every damn thing you could want to know, at ANY time you want to know it…unless you are using AT&T in NY or SF where you won’t get any fuggin 3g service. : snicker :</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">All we initially see is $199 with 2 yr contract, FREE with 2yr contract, and it all sounds so damn good. We stand there credit card in hand like: “$199? Psssh i’ve got that fool, all day eryday what it do bytch!! Pssh, $109 a month? Maaan that’s nothing, I can afford that shyt! Oh, $149 for UNLIMTED everything? THat’s it? Alll shyt, byyyyytch where is that contract, sign me UP! That’s nothing to enjoy `having my mp3 player, my phone and my laptop all in one device, niiigggaaaa! Apps bitch! I’m gonna have apps!”</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">$199 here, $149 a month there, sounds like nothing to someoVne with a good amount of disposable income.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">But would that same smartphone sound like a good idea, if someone said the price was $3,799? No? Well that’s exactly what an Iphone or Droid owner is paying over the life of a 2 year contract….</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;"><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">When put into financial perspective, does it still sounds like a good idea? Does your smart phone still seem… financially smart? It would have to depend on you situation or circumstances I suppose. If you were a train commuter in transit every day for 2 hours, I would say it was well worth it to carry such a device with you. A traveling salesperson or a consultant? Absolutely. But if you are just a college kid, someone in the car driving to and fro work everyday, or a mofo with just.. a job… does it really make that much sense?</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">Only you can answer that question.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">For me, it was easy. I broke it down by opportunity cost, meaning all the other things I could have bought instead.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; ma

