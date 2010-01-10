HomeNews

Is your smartphone a dumb idea? Do the math.

Leave a comment

<p><span style="font-family: Georgia, ‘Times New Roman’, Times, serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 22px;"><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">When people purchase items, especially ones with immediate gratification and status, rarely does the total cost of ownership come into play. &nbsp; We see the initial value statement, the short-term discount, and it gives us no reason to pause and consider the REAL cost of the item and the experience linked to it.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">One of the biggest examples of this, are cell phones and personal communicators n shyt.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">Take a look at Smart Phones. They are amazing devices that provide access to every damn thing you could want to know, at ANY time you want to know it&hellip;unless you are using AT&amp;T in NY or SF where you won&rsquo;t get any fuggin 3g service. : snicker :</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">All we&nbsp;initially&nbsp;see is $199 with 2 yr contract, FREE with 2yr contract, and it all sounds so damn good. &nbsp;We stand there credit card in hand like: &ldquo;$199? Psssh i&rsquo;ve got that fool, all day eryday what it do bytch!! Pssh, $109 a month? Maaan that&rsquo;s nothing, I can afford that shyt! Oh, $149 for UNLIMTED everything? THat&rsquo;s it? Alll shyt, byyyyytch where is that contract, sign me UP! That&rsquo;s nothing to enjoy `having my mp3 player, my phone and my laptop all in&nbsp;one&nbsp;device, niiigggaaaa! Apps bitch! I&rsquo;m gonna have apps!&rdquo;</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">$199 here, $149 a month there, sounds like nothing to someoVne with a good amount of disposable income.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">But would that same smartphone sound like a good idea, if someone said the price was $3,799? No? Well that&rsquo;s exactly what an Iphone or Droid owner is paying over the life of a 2 year contract&hellip;.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;"><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">When put into financial perspective, does it still sounds like a good idea? Does your smart phone still seem&hellip; financially smart? It would have to depend on you situation or circumstances I suppose. If you were a train commuter in transit every day for 2 hours, I would say it was well worth it to carry such a device with you. A traveling salesperson or a consultant? Absolutely. But if you are just a college kid, someone in the car driving to and fro work everyday, or a mofo with just.. a job&hellip; does it really make that much sense?</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">Only you can answer that question.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; margin-left: 0px; text-align: left; padding: 0px;">For me, it was easy. I broke it down by opportunity cost, meaning all the other things I could have bought instead.</p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.571em; ma

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close