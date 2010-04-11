Will Chilli Get What She Wants? [VIDEO]

<p> </p><p>Chilli represents many black women today. Beautiful, independent, intelligent, over 30, mother, and single. Most of us remember her relationship wtih Usher, and how her breakup spiraled his career into superstardom via “Confessions”. Since then, the 37 year old TLC member has been laying pretty low, unitl now. Her new reality show, “What Chilli Wants’ premieres tonight on VH1, and will follow the celebrity dating game feel of past network hits.</p><p>According to the video, Chilli wants a man who “has to be gorgeous, very charming, cant drink, smoke, or eat pork”. “Chilli’s Checklist” was called out by her own girls for being too picky, and this show may shed some light on other women who have similar dreams about a man.</p><p>You can watch more of her show on VH1’s website here.</p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: