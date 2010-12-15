10 Non Basketball Reasons Carmelo Anthony Should Move to NEW YORK

Lebron snubbed New York and went for Miami, but Carmelo Anthony should sit down for some serious contemplation and consider moving to the Empire State and join the Knicks. Let’s cut to the chase, here are 10 non-basketball reasons why Melo should relocate to New York City. There are over 1000 bars in Manhattan alone and there will never be a shortage of exclusive hot clubs where stylish and the sleepless shake it til dawn. As a New Yorker you have the lowdown on the newest speakeasy bars because we love being exclusive and hate on tourists and bridge & tunnel crowds.

Empire State of Mind, ya heard? There is no way to decode New York without hip hop, we’re ballers, shot callers brawlers. 50 cent, Run DMC, LL, Big Daddy Kane, Method Mad, Mary J, ODB, Nicki Minaj… should we go on? With this kind of hip hop pedigree we only breed the finest of rappers!

New York is the place to be for any holiday, the west village Halloween parade, Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, fashion week, New Year’s Eve Ball drop are only beginning of New York festivities. New York knows how to party like a rockstar.

Madison Square Garden is where legends are made, whether you’re an athlete or a performer, this is one of those monumental landmarks that make you feel like you’ve ‘made it’. Whether or not you’re playing for or against the Knicks, this is one historic arena that will always be remembered.

We take our sports seriously. Although the city is a transient place, loyalties are never fleeting. Remember when the Giants won? We give our sports teams the royal treatment, even when the Yankees or Mets falter fans will cheer to the death!

You will meet the weirdest people in New York. Rest assured, no matter how odd you are, there will always be someone more absurd than you broadening your definition of ‘normal’. People will take off their pants in the subway for fun, dress up like santa and drink at every single bar across the boroughs, or set up a secret museum of first class graffiti that you have to get arrested to see. This city will never fail to give you a fresh shot of adrenaline.

It’s great to be a baller in New York but even if you’re not a Vanderbilt there will always be a way to concoct a perfectly romantic date on a budget. Start with a walk around Central Park with concealed booze, stroll around the Metropolitan Museum of Art and poke fun at art you don’t understand, then find a bar that serves a beer and a shot for less than 10 bucks (real NY’ers know where they are) then head over to a pizza shop for a banging slice of pie. With a winsome smile and a couple of killer jokes, you are guaranteed a good first date for under 20 bucks.

There are over 40 Michelin restaurants in New York, and award winning restaurants for ever