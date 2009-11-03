Jay-Z:I’m the s*it as a performer – Bono taught me

<p>Jay-Z says he used to be a terrible performer, but he’s now great at live shows because he learned from Bono! The Run This Town rapper said that watching the U2 frontman perform gave him inspiration for how to improve his own live sets. “These days I’m the s**t, but I used to be a horrible performer,” Jay said. “I was terrible, because I’m not really an animated guy, so I had to figure out a way how to convey my message and talk to people in compact movements, all the while being entertaining.</p><p>Click on the orginal story for more.</p>

Also On Global Grind: