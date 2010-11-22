Who Is Kim Zolciak’s Baby Daddy?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is pregnant, but who is the father of her new baby?

Meet Kroy Biermann, the soon-to-be dad and Kim’s boyfriend of a little over seven months.

Originally from Hardin, Montanta, the handsome 25-year-old is a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons.

What’s up with his nontraditional name? According to Kroy’s parents, they knew they wanted their son to have a ‘K’ name so they decided to select a name out… Continue »

