Jessica Alba Would Be A Great Teacher

This is an excerpt from Jessica Alba’s blog via Huffington Post:

This past week, I visited Washington DC to walk the halls of Congress, the State Department, National Security Council and Office of Management and Budget. Not the usual destinations for someone who often plays dress up for a living, but I was there with 1GOAL: Education for All to pound the pavement and talk about education for the world’s poorest children.

I was looking for champions — those who have been working tirelessly on this issue, like Chairwoman Nita Lowey, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I wanted to sit with these incredible women, learn from them, and say thank you for their work on helping every child, especially girls, get the opportunity to have an education. I thanked Senate Majority Leader Reid for his support and met with both Democrats like Congressman Smith and Republicans like Senator Isakson, who believe education is a powerful tool to expand opportunities for women and fight extremism.

