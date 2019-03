<p>From back roads to rallies, its preloaded maps and high-end navigation features give you the freedom to go where you want. The zumo 450 includes many of the 550’s motorcycle-friendly features, minus bluetooth wireless technology, text-to-speech and XM Satellite, at a price that won’t break your budget. Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/internet/shopping/garmin-zumo-550-35-inch-portable-gps-navigator</p>

Also On Global Grind: