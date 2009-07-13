The Darth Vader Toaster (Photo) : Darth Vader Toas

<p>Now all the Star Wars fans can make a toast with the Darth Vader image, antagonis figures in the film saga. Although you do not stand on the dark side, But you will love this cool tool. In addition, on the side of the grill there are Star Wars logo, so even if you are not baking bread, your friends will know if you are Star Wars fans. Source Link :- http://www.24timepass.com/blogs/toast-your-bread-star-wars-way-the-darth-vader-toaster.htm</p>

Also On Global Grind: