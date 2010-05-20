Beyonce Rocks White House State Dinner (PHOTOS)

The White House was rocking Wednesday night as President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama rolled out the red carpet for Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita Zavala. It seems that everybody was in the house, including Eva Longoria, Jet’s QB Mark Sanchez, Mayor Cory Booker, George Lopez, Shani Davis and many, many others. Our girl, Beyonce, closed the show and sang to the crowd.

The dinner was in honor of Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita Zavala in hopes of strengthening the relationship between the North American neighbors. This is the second state dinner hosted by the first couple. It seems that ever state dinner is clouded with controversy, first it was the couple that sneaked into the party, now this time around Chief of Protocol of the United States Capricia Penavic Marshall slipped on the steps of the North Portico of the White House. Either way the night turned out great. Take a look at some pictures.

Here is Beyonce leaving her hotel on her way to the White House.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Take a look at some of the celebs that attened the State Dinner

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

George Lopez and Ann M. Lopez

Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez

<img src='http://d.yimg.com/a/p/rids/20100519/i/r2466493791.jpg?x=400&y=259&q=85&sig=h0JnDroOBBGDJ

Also On Global Grind: