GaGa for Hello Kitty

<p>The famously eccentric songbird has posed for a bizarre series of pics for cult brand Hello Kitty, designed to celebrate the famous white cat’s 35th birthday. And she keeps her eyes closed throughout.</p><p>In the first, GaGa donned a jewel-encrusted bra with a matching eye-piece, Marilyn Monroe-style locks, fishnet tights and a Hello Pussy purse strung around her waist.</p><p>In the second, meanwhile, she posed against a gold backdrop, with Hello Kitty’s signature red bow in her hair, and manga cartoon eyes drawn over her lids. </p><p>She also donned a dress made entirely from Hello Kitty cuddly toys, and a sleeveless black leather biker jacket teamed with vertiginous Hello Kitty heels.</p>

