CLOSE
Home

Dear Howard Stern….Gabby Sidibe To Host SNL

Leave a comment

Dear A** Hole aka Howard Stern, Gabourey Sidibe is working in Hollywood, thank you very much! Despite the shock jock’s controversial hateful remarks that the Precious Oscar nominee will have trouble getting more work in Hollywood because of her size, a source exclusively tells E that… Gabby Sidibe is going to be hosting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live! ‘It literally just happened,’ my sources have uncovered. Gabby will host the April 24th episode.

TO READ MORE, CLICK HERE

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close