Jay-Z’s Private Jet (PHOTOS)

Jay-Z might be having some trouble over whether or not he has paid for his private jet, a bill of $137,000, but there’s one thing we do know about this plane, it is one of the biggest pimpin piece of aviation we’ve ever seen.

According to TMZ the company behind the jet, Air Plantinum Holding, is suing Jay-Z claiming the rapper spent 55 hours on the plane in 2009 but has only paid for 37 of those hours. The company says that Jay-Z still owes them $137,485 for his lavish flying style.

Check out the pictures to give you a look at how the Jigga Man travels in the sky.

Thanks to TMZ for the photos!

