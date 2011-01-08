Christina Milian Crimes Scenes, Dog Farts & A Crawling Baby [PHOTOS]

Christina Milian might be the only woman who can smile through a dog’s broccoli farts, and a crime scene investigation. The ‘Christmas Cupid’ actress had a very busy day as she finished filming a guest appearance on ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,’ before lunch with Paris Hilton to film for Paris’ upcoming reality TV show. Christina Milian’s daughter Violet had a big milestone as well! She crawled for the first time. The proud mother tweeted ‘Violet started crawling yesterday! It was soo cute! She was trying to stand somehow in the middle of crawling. She is so cute and yummy!’ That wasn’t all Christina came across. There was a foul smell in the air after her pitbull got gassy. ‘My pittbull is letting out broccoli farts in the kitchen! I think I’m gonna throw up…’ Looks like Christina Milian has a lot to smile about, check out these pictures of her riding around in her Mercedes Benz truck.

Christina Milian is all smiles as she heads back to her car after having lunch with Paris Hilton in LA to film her upcoming reality show.

