“Mini-Me Gets Handed A Restraining Order!

<p> </p><p>Verne Troyer “Mini-Me” has been given a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend Yvette Monet which was granted early this October. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline Yvette says: that Troyer constantly texts and emails her despite her many requests for him to stop, and that he has sent her threatening messages warning her that she had better watch herself.</p><p>She says that Troyer has told her that his friend Burt has a gun and will do anything he says and that he has a cop friend called Jose who also has guns. She requested that Troyer be asked to stay away from her, her workplace, her home and her vehicle.</p><p>Yvette Monet is from Minnesota and is the former beauty queen for St. Paul. She has modeled for Merle Norman Cosmetics and she has also modeled for Miller Lite, in addition, Monet has appeared on 8 different television shows.</p><p>What are your thoughts? Yvette is hungry for FAME is our guess, which is why she dated Mini in the first place!</p>

