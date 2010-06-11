2010 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony [PHOTOS]

The 2010 FIFA World Cup Finals begin today, at Johannesburg, South Africa’s Soccer City stadium. The Opening Ceremony took place this morning, and was full of dancers in brightly colored costumes, fans decked out in face paint, and what looked like a giant melting pot.

For those who can’t watch the matches on television, it’s streaming online at a number of sites, including ESPN 3. The first match, between Mexico and South Africa is already underway, and South African fans are hope their team pulls through in their home country. In one of the pictures on the following pages, a South African fan’s sign reads “Our Land, Our Cup, Our Time To Shine”.

Even those who could care less about soccer have to appreciate these photos. Amazing.

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

