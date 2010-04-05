CLOSE
Home

Model Competition, DD++ need only apply!

Leave a comment

<p>Are you a size DD or larger?&nbsp; If you happen to be well endowed then this might be your lucky day.&nbsp; BraStop.com has launched their annual competition, Star in a Bra for 2010 and they are looking for a curvy babe to fill their lead role.&nbsp; The winner spends the year as the face of Curvy Kate, a lingerie company specializing in bra sizes that are all about more than a handful.&nbsp; I guess it depends on the size of your hands.&nbsp; I have average size hands and a DD or bigger would be overflowing, or at least hard to wrap around without trying really hard.</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close