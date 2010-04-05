Model Competition, DD++ need only apply!

<p>Are you a size DD or larger? If you happen to be well endowed then this might be your lucky day. BraStop.com has launched their annual competition, Star in a Bra for 2010 and they are looking for a curvy babe to fill their lead role. The winner spends the year as the face of Curvy Kate, a lingerie company specializing in bra sizes that are all about more than a handful. I guess it depends on the size of your hands. I have average size hands and a DD or bigger would be overflowing, or at least hard to wrap around without trying really hard.</p>

Also On Global Grind: