Rihanna Hard Lyrics

Rihanna’s third single Hard off of her fourth album Rated R embodied Rihannna’s new found edgier, stronger image and sound. The song was written by singer-songwriter The Dream and features rapper Young Jeezy. Rated R was a major album for the star and a major comeback from her hit album Good Girl Gone Bad. Check out lyrics for the stand-out track Hard as well a pics from the video.

HARD LYRICS

Yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah (Ah yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ah yeah, ah yeah, ah yeah, yeah

Ah yeah, ah yeah, ah yeah, yeah

They can say whatever

I’ma do whatever

No pain is forever

Yup, you know this



Tougher than a lion

Ain’t no need in tryin’

I live where the sky ends

Yup, you know this



Never lyin’, truth teller

That Rihanna reign, just won’t let up

</s

Also On Global Grind: