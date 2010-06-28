CLOSE
Home

Rihanna Hard Lyrics

Leave a comment

Rihanna’s third single Hard off of her fourth album Rated R embodied Rihannna’s new found edgier, stronger image and sound. The song was written by singer-songwriter The Dream and features rapper Young Jeezy. Rated R was a major album for the star and a major comeback from her hit album Good Girl Gone Bad. Check out lyrics for the stand-out track Hard as well a pics from the video.

HARD LYRICS

Yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ah yeah, yeah, yeah (Ah yeah, yeah, yeah)

Ah yeah, ah yeah, ah yeah, yeah

Ah yeah, ah yeah, ah yeah, yeah

They can say whatever 

I’ma do whatever 

No pain is forever 
Yup, you know this 

Tougher than a lion 
Ain’t no need in tryin’ 
I live where the sky ends 
Yup, you know this 

Never lyin’, truth teller 
That Rihanna reign, just won’t let up 
</s

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close