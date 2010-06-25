Dr. Ben Chavis Giving Back: From Aid To Trade

Acclaimed civil-rights leader Benjamin Chavis believes education is the path to self-advancement, and for more than 40 years, he has fought to improve access to education for black youth.

His activism began at age 12, when he was the first African-American to obtain a library card at the whites-only library in his hometown of Oxford, N.C.

As a college freshman, he was North Carolina’s statewide youth coordinator for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1971, he and nine other men dubbed “The Wilmington Ten” were arrested, convicted of conspiracy and arson, and imprisoned (the convictions were later overturned) for their efforts to desegregate Wilmington, N.C.’s public schools.



Chavis was the youngest-ever executive director and chief executive officer of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

