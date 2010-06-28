Keep It On Wax: 50 Cent & Diddy, PLEASE!

Over the weekend a few shots were fired between G-Unit CEO 50 Cent and Bad Boy CEO Diddy.

50 Cent’s Invitation tour stopped at the House of Blues in Boston, during 50 performances, he asked the crowd, “How many of yall f**king with Puffy?” “Hello, Good Morning, F**k that n***a.” Peep the video below.

During last night’s B.E.T Awards post show, Diddy threw a subliminal shot at 50, “I love my people let’s stop the hate, congratulate, hate is for suckas. If you hating, then you’re a sucka, you’re ashy and your breath stink. And you know who I’m talking to, you hating ass crab.”

Could there be a feud heating up between 50 and Diddy? As Diddy previously announced, he has enter a partnership with Miami rapper Rick Ross to become his new manager and in the past, Ross and 50 had issues. Maybe 50 feud with Diddy has something to do with him managing Ross.

