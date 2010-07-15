Kanye West: Good Ass Job Tracklist?

Kanye West just released the track list, production credits, and features list for his new album Good Ass Job. Looking at this list, which features production from RZA, Pete Rock, Jon Brion, DJ Toomp, and Primo, and colloborations with Nicki Minaj, Game, Lil’ Wayne, Mos Def, Rick Ross, Eminem, and Jay-Z one word comes to mind – WOW! We thought Rick Ross’ Teflon Don had an all-star cast, but Kanye definitely took the cake with this one.

Or did he?

Reports are this tracklisting and the production credits are a fraud, but just imagine for a second it wasn’t. Good Ass Job drops on September 14, which has been christened G.O.O.D. Music Day and will also see the release of albums by Kid Cudi, Consequence, and Big Sean.

Hell Of a Life (feat. Lil’ Wayne) [Kanye West x DJ Toomp] Dark Fantasy [RZA] Power [S1] Chain Heavy (feat. Eminem x Jay-Z) [Kanye West] Ghetto University (feat. T.I.) [Kanye West x DJ Toomp] That’s My Girl (feat. Katy Perry x Kid Cudi) [Kanye West x Jon Brion] Runaway [Kanye West x Q-Tip] Lost In The World (feat. Nicki Minaj x Rick Ross) [Kanye West x No I.D.] Gorgeous (Ode To Kardashians) (feat. Drake x Game x Ludacris) [Kanye West] Monster [Kanye West x DJ Premier] Holding Me Back (feat. Mos Def x Talib Kweli x Phonte) [Kanye West x Madlib] Devil In a New Dress [Pete Rock] The Joy (feat. Common x John Legend) [Kanye West] So Appalled (feat. Drake x Jamie Foxx) [Kanye West x No I.D.] Blame Game [DJ Toomp] Sweat On My Face [DJ Premier]

