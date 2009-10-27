popwife: What’s up with Michelle Williams?

<p>Destiny be damned, singer Michelle Williams is prepping for another album that probably won’t see the light of day until mid- to late 2010. Since her days in the greatest-selling female pop group of all time, Michelle has recorded gospel music, returned to pop music, and even set her sights on Broadway.Michelle has been successful in whatever genre she’s done; her Gospel album in 2002 was the best-selling Gospel album that year.In 2008, her single "We Break the Dawn," reached No. 1 on the dance charts.</p>

