Review: Reflection Eternal-Revelutions per Minute

<p>By Odeisel</p><p>Talib Kweli is perhaps the best wingman in Hip-Hop history as the guy who brings the best out of Mos Def. He&rsquo;s had solo success in the past, including some very solid albums to his credit, but he&rsquo;s never quite nailed his &ldquo;moment.&rdquo;&nbsp; This time he brings Hi-Tek back with him to put the lie to his brilliant, yet also- ran status with Revolutions Per Minute. At 17 tracks, it could use some paring but it packs more than enough evidence that Kweli came to play and Hi-Tek is one of the best producers in Hip-Hop today.</p><p>Kweli has added pacing to his arsenal, no longer trying to force too many ideas into a bar, and this is evident immediately on the slow-sizzling bump of &ldquo;City Playgrounds.&rdquo; Hi-Tek brings muted bottoms&nbsp; and staggered high hats while Kweli goes slow but aggressive. The pace changes immediately with &ldquo;Back Again&rdquo; featuring Res on the hook.&nbsp; The high speed tribal beats gives Kweli room to get off those ill lines like &ldquo;The artificial die, like yellow number five.&rdquo; Kweli snaps on and alters his flow at different points.&nbsp; Hi- Tek LACES this beat.</p><p>Cosigner emeritus Bun B adds southern flavor&nbsp;to &ldquo;Strangers (Paranoid).&rdquo; Kweli kicks a predictable double timed flow as the duo does over government bailouts, AIG, healthcare and other prevalent issues that adults worry about. The &ldquo;Big Pimpin&rsquo;&rdquo; flow always works with Bun&rsquo;s deep voice but it always forces the East Coaster rhyming with him to do the same thing.</p>

