Review: Reflection Eternal-Revelutions per Minute

<p>By Odeisel</p><p>Talib Kweli is perhaps the best wingman in Hip-Hop history as the guy who brings the best out of Mos Def. He’s had solo success in the past, including some very solid albums to his credit, but he’s never quite nailed his “moment.” This time he brings Hi-Tek back with him to put the lie to his brilliant, yet also- ran status with Revolutions Per Minute. At 17 tracks, it could use some paring but it packs more than enough evidence that Kweli came to play and Hi-Tek is one of the best producers in Hip-Hop today.</p><p>Kweli has added pacing to his arsenal, no longer trying to force too many ideas into a bar, and this is evident immediately on the slow-sizzling bump of “City Playgrounds.” Hi-Tek brings muted bottoms and staggered high hats while Kweli goes slow but aggressive. The pace changes immediately with “Back Again” featuring Res on the hook. The high speed tribal beats gives Kweli room to get off those ill lines like “The artificial die, like yellow number five.” Kweli snaps on and alters his flow at different points. Hi- Tek LACES this beat.</p><p>Cosigner emeritus Bun B adds southern flavor to “Strangers (Paranoid).” Kweli kicks a predictable double timed flow as the duo does over government bailouts, AIG, healthcare and other prevalent issues that adults worry about. The “Big Pimpin’” flow always works with Bun’s deep voice but it always forces the East Coaster rhyming with him to do the same thing.</p>

