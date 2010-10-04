Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Mason Take NYC (PHOTOS)

After conquering Los Angeles and Miami, the Kardashian sisters are getting ready to take the Big Apple by storm.

Kim, Kourtney and baby Mason arrived at New York City’s JFK Airport yesterday, along with Kourtney’s boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney will be filming a new spin-off show in NYC with her family and staying at the luxury Smyth hotel in Tribeca.

Kim accompanied her sister on her trip, tweeting, ‘Rise and Fly!!!! Can’t wait for NYC!’ and after settling in later tweeted, ‘Fireworks over the Brooklyn bridge! Welcome to NYC bayba baaaybay!’

