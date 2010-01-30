GlobalGrind Congratulates Serena Williams On Australian Open WINS!

Serena Williams overcame an even-numbered year hoodoo and the fairytale return of an opponent once ranked number one in the world to claim her 12th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 28-year-old world number one, who had won four previous Australian Open titles, in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009, was at her bustling and aggressive best on Saturday, overcoming Justine Henin 6-4 3-6 6-2 to snap the jinx.

‘I never thought about it,’ Williams said of the victory with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup sitting beside her. ‘I was always okay with winning on the odd years.

