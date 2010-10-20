MUSIC NEWS: Kanye West Goes IN On…

Rule of Thumb: “Never f**k up Kanye’s album title. NEVER.”

Earlier tonight, Kanye West decided to go in on the LA Times after they mistakenly removed the word “Beautiful” from his album title while reviewing his short film “Runaway”

I would’ve taking offense 2 the LA Times review of the movie but the extremely condescending writer accidentally complimented my suit! Thx I believe the writers name was Kriss Lee who so bent on giving a soulless description of my work that he decided to call the album… not even by the write name… ironically but I feel more strategically removing the word ‘Beautiful’ from the title!

Wooooooooooooow! I assumed a respected media source like the Los Angeles Times would send a writer that would at least have the respect to call the album by it’s proper title.