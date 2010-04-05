CLOSE
Home

Bruce Springsteen Cheating w/ NJ Housewife VIDEO

Leave a comment

<p><strong>Bruce Springsteen had &lsquo;affair&rsquo; with New Jersey housewife: court papers</strong></p><p><a href="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/04/bossspringsteen2.jpg"><img class="alignright size-medium wp-image-6020" title="bossspringsteen2" src="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/04/bossspringsteen2.jpg?w=300&amp;h=235"&quality=80&strip=all alt="" width="300" height="235" /></a></p><p>NY Post<br /> By JAMES FANELLI<br /> April 4, 2010</p><p>Bruce Springsteen&rsquo;s &ldquo;Human Touch&rdquo; made her melt.</p><p>Ann Kelly, 45, was a housewife living with her mortgage-broker husband and two children in a $600,000 home in a leafy New Jersey suburb.</p><p><a title="The Boss Bruce Springsteen Caught Cheating With New Jersey Housewife Ann Kelly&hellip;Photos &ndash;&nbsp;VIDEO" rel="bookmark" href="http://ctpatriot1970.wordpress.com/2010/04/05/the-boss-bruce-springsteen-caught-cheating-with-new-jersey-housewife-photos-video/">The Boss Bruce Springsteen Caught Cheating With New Jersey Housewife Ann Kelly&hellip;Photos &ndash;&nbsp;VIDEO</a></p><p>But when the married Springsteen entered her life in 2005 &mdash; showering her with concert tickets, serenading her during rehearsals and confessing she was on his mind while he toured &mdash; the Jersey girl got lost in a &ldquo;Tunnel of Love,&rdquo; court records alleged.</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close