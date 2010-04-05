Bruce Springsteen Cheating w/ NJ Housewife VIDEO

<p><strong>Bruce Springsteen had ‘affair’ with New Jersey housewife: court papers</strong></p><p><a href="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/04/bossspringsteen2.jpg"><img class="alignright size-medium wp-image-6020" title="bossspringsteen2" src="http://ctpatriot1970.files.wordpress.com/2010/04/bossspringsteen2.jpg?w=300&h=235"&quality=80&strip=all alt="" width="300" height="235" /></a></p><p>NY Post<br /> By JAMES FANELLI<br /> April 4, 2010</p><p>Bruce Springsteen’s “Human Touch” made her melt.</p><p>Ann Kelly, 45, was a housewife living with her mortgage-broker husband and two children in a $600,000 home in a leafy New Jersey suburb.</p><p><a title="The Boss Bruce Springsteen Caught Cheating With New Jersey Housewife Ann Kelly…Photos – VIDEO" rel="bookmark" href="http://ctpatriot1970.wordpress.com/2010/04/05/the-boss-bruce-springsteen-caught-cheating-with-new-jersey-housewife-photos-video/">The Boss Bruce Springsteen Caught Cheating With New Jersey Housewife Ann Kelly…Photos – VIDEO</a></p><p>But when the married Springsteen entered her life in 2005 — showering her with concert tickets, serenading her during rehearsals and confessing she was on his mind while he toured — the Jersey girl got lost in a “Tunnel of Love,” court records alleged.</p>

