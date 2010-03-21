President Obama Tries To Close Health Care Reform & Michelle Goes To NYC (PHOTOS)

As the time winds down before the 9:30PM final health care vote, a lot of people are wondering what has President Obama been doing all day. Well, from the photos that the White House have provided, it seems like Barack Obama has been placing last minute phone calls to members of Congress to close the deal.

President Barack Obama talks to a Member of Congress on the phone in the Oval Office, March 21, 2010. Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro works in the background. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama talks on the phone with a Member of Congress in the Chief of Staff ‘s office at the White House, March 21, 2010. From left, aides Phil Schiliro, Sean Sweeney, Rahm Emanuel, Jim Messina, and DanTurton. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

As the NCAA tournament rages on, and the President being the avid basketball fan he is, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs replied when asked what was on the President’s television, ‘mostly basketball.’

And while Barack Obama was working hard trying to close this deal, Michelle Obama was in New York City with the two girls.

First Lady Michelle Obama outside The Shubert Theater on W. 44th Street, New York, NY, Sunday.

Via NY Daily News

The First Lady and her daughters escaped to New York to catch a Broadway show while her husband stayed in Washington to fight for health care.

Michelle Obama – with Sasha, 8, and Malia, 11, and about a dozen other people in tow – took in the matinee performance of ‘Memphis’ Sunday.

