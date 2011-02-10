She’s Got The Power: Lady Gaga X American Vogue (PHOTOS)

Don’t let the Grammy’s and NY Fashion Week fool you: these next few days are all about Lady Gaga. First up, her cover shoot for American Vogue’s annual Power Issue where she spills her guts on her new album to Jonathan Van Meter. The issue drops today and was photographed by Mario Testino. Gaga had a lot to say about her new album ‘Born This Way’ in the incredibly comprehensive article. Via: Theblogphrophet.net

“Let’s call a spade a spade here,” she says. “I am really fucking tired. I am at that last mile of the marathon when your fingers and your toes are numb and you can’t feel your body, and I am just going on adrenaline. But in the overarching objective of my life, I am really only at mile two. I try to keep that in mind.”Gaga is wearing Haider Ackerman

“Speaking purely from a musical standpoint, I think I am a great performer. I am a talented entertainer. I consider myself to have one of the greatest voices in the industry. I consider myself to be one of the greatest songwriters. I wouldn’t say that I am one of the greatest dancers, but I am really quite good at what I do. I think it’s okay to be confident in yourself,” she says.Gaga is wearing: gold embroidered tulle dress by Alexander McQueen, and a Tom Bnns Fesign Necklace.

“I am quite literally chest open, exposed, open-heart surgery every night on that stage, bleeding for my fans and my music. It’s so funny when people say, ‘It’s amazing to see how hard you work.’ We’re supposed to work hard! I have the world at my fingertips. I am not going to saunter around the stage doing pelvic thrusts and lip-synching. That’s not at all why I am in this. I don’t feel spiritually connected to anyone in Hollywood makeup and a gown with diamond earrings on. I am just a different breed. I want to be your cool older sister who you feel really connected with, who you feel understands you and refuses to judge anything about you because she’s been there.”gaga is wearing Alexander McQueen pale-gray duck-and-osrich-feather dress.

“I want for people in the universe, my fans and otherwise, to essentially use me as an escape,” she says. “I am the jester to the kingdom. I am the route out. I am the excuse to explore your identity. To be exactly who you are and to feel unafraid. To not judge yourself, to not hate yourself. Because, as funny as it is that I am on the cover of Vogue—and no one is laughing harder than I am—I was the girl in school who was most likely to walk down the hallway and get called a slut or a bitch or ugly or big nose or nerd or dyke. ‘Why are you in the chorus?’ ”Gaga is wearing Hussein Chalayan black leather jacket, her own.

“Are you ready? I don’t think you’re ready,” she says when preparing to play the Vogue journalist her new single “Born this Way.”Gaga is wearing Louis Vuitton silk blouse and pants.</ Also On Global Grind: 12 photos