Bone Ft Bun B, Rick Ross, & The Dream: ‘Home Gurl’

Here is a new track from southern rapper BONE featuring Texas legend Bun B, big boss Rick Ross, and producer/singer/new father The Dream. This song is certianly raunchy (He Got A Big D*ck And Knows How To Use It!), but has a nice beat and flow that can be sure to be a hit around clubs in the south. I don’t know much about this rapper BONE, but if he can pull heavyweights like THIS on a track, he must be one to watch. Listen, enjoy, and comment to let me know what you think. My thoughts…I LIKE!

