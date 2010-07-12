Miley Cyrus Sexy Ways Has Some Support [PHOTOS]

Miley Cyrus is ready to star in the final season of Hannah Montana, while being one of America’s sexiest singers. Miley Cyrus has gotten a lot of flack about her new sexy style, even defending herself by saying she’s not a slut. Disney’s sexification of Miley Cyrus has even sparked rumors of beef between Katy Perry and Miley, but Katy Perry is denying any such beef.

Katy Perry did however call Miley a ho, tweeting ‘Rumor control: I never said s*** about my girl Miley. I love that ho.’ We love that ho as well Katy.

Katy isn’t the only one coming to Miley’s defense for her sexy ways Kelis chimed in as well saying: ‘People kinda need to get off her back. If you’re an artist and if you’re any good, your feelings are on your sleeve. Who wasn’t like that at 17, 18? People forget that just because you are in the public eye they think you’re supposed to temper yourself…’I’m living my life out loud.’ I remember that. You’re finding your way.’

Well Miley will do what she wants when she wants to do it. I’m waiting for her DVD to drop, as well as the latest episodes of Hannah Montana.

