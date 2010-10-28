CLOSE
Home

The Five Stupid Dope Things of The Week

Leave a comment

stupidDOPE.com is an online magazine updated multiple times daily.  Our team searches the internet in an effort to bring you some of the best, most diverse fashion, technology and music from around the world. Visit stupidDOPE.com daily for the latest and check back every Friday for our top 5 items of the week. Follow us on Twitter @stupidDOPE!

Without further ado, we present to you our top 5 items for this week in no particular order!

Bright Lights Bigger City by Cee-Lo Green + New Trailer

Cee-Lo Green, The Lady Killa

Here is a new single by Cee-Lo Green titled, “Bright Lights Bigger City” which is off his upcoming album The Lady Killa. Slated to be released November 9th the album is sure to be a smash based upon the songs we have heard thus far. Check out the stream below and the trailer and if you dig it make sure to share it with your friends!

[pagebreak]

Dodge Cult Challenger SRT-8

Dodge Cult Challenger

The Cult Challenger SRT-8 is a project that was started in the summer of 2009. This one of one was designed by tuner Southern Hotrod. The Standard Challenger delivers an output of 425 hp, this one off delivers 1000hp.  The 6.1-liter HEMI block seems to have been replaced by a 8.3 liter large specimen.

Dodge Cult Challenger

Dodge Cult Challenger

VISIT THE NEXT PAGE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE DODGE CULT CHALLENGER SRT-8!

[pagebreak]

Dodge Cult Challenger

Dodge Cult Challenger

Dodge Cult Challenger

FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE DODGE CULT CHALLENGER SRT-8 VISIT – HERE.

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close