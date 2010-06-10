Dope Sneaks Of The Week: Christian Louboutin Louis Sneakers

Christian Louboutin Louis Spring/Summer 2010 sneakers are the most popular sneakers at the moment for men and women. As of now, they come in three different colors/styles. The white leather ones are covered in silver studs, with a white sole and cream lace, the black leather ones are covered in silver studs, with a white sole and cream lace and the black suede ones are covered in gold stud, with a white sole and black lace. They are on sale now at selected retailers for $735-$1200. Some of your favorite celebrities such as Gucci Mane, Fabolous, Juelz Santana, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Rihanna and Tiny all have been seen wearing a pair.

NEXT PAGE: GUCCI MANE IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]

At the VH1 2O10 Hip Hop Honors: Dirty South, Gucci Mane was wearing a white pair of Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers with a white pair of jeans and shirt.

NEXT PAGE: FABOLOUS AND JUELZ SANTANA IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]



At Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert rappers Fabolous and Juelz Santana were both spotted wearing a pair of black Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers. Fab rocked his with a pair of black cargo, black vest, white tee shirt and an Yves Saint Laurent belt. Elz kept it simple by rocking his with a solid pair of blue True Religion jeans and a black tee shirt.

NEXT PAGE PHARRELL WILLIAMS IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]

Pharrell Williams was the first celebrity to debut the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2010 sneakers. He was seen wearing a pair of the black leather Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers with blue jeans and a white V-Neck tee shirt.

NEXT PAGE: SWIZZ BEATZ IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]

Super producer Swizz Beatz was seen wearing a pair of the black suede Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers at Gotham Magazine’s Annual Gala in NYC. Swizz had worn his with black jeans, jackets, shirt, and hat with a tan vest.

NEXT PAGE: RIHANNA IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]

Grammy Award winning singer Rihanna was seen wearing a pair of the white leather Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers with gray shorts and a black shirt.

NEXT PAGE: TINY IN CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN SNEAKERS

[pagebreak]

Singer/reality star Tiny was spotted wearing a pair of the leather black Christian Louboutin Louis sneakers as she and her fiancé T.I. were leaving the Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills.

Follow me at twitter.com/donbleek88

Also On Global Grind: