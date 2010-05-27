The First Lady Of Style: Michelle Obama (PHOTOS)

In honor of the amazing style of our first lady, Michelle Obama we thought we would re-share with you one of our favorite post, that outlines the amazing style choices of our First Lady with pictures!

We all know that Michelle Obama is a fashion icon in the making. Her style is both polished and effortless. Since her public following began, she has been an influence in the fashion world. Global Grind would like to take the time and take a deeper look on how to achieve Mrs.O’s classic style as we virtually raid her closet.

Wide Waist Belts

Mrs. O loves to clinch her waist with fun and flirty wide waist belts. Whether it’s over a cardigan or shift dress, Michelle loves to show off her curves.

Cardigans

Whether it is beaded or solid, striped or plaid, Michelle Obama is a fan of the closet staple cardigans.

Bows and Flowers

Michelle has a sweet side to her style. She is a major fan of floral shift dress and blouses with bows.

Kitten Heels

Sky high stilettos are not for this First Lady. Low pointy heels are her shoe of choice.

Strapless Dresses

When it’s time to dress up, this first lady likes to bring out her infamously toned arms.

J.Crew

You can’t talk about Michelle Obama’s style without mentioning her favorite low-priced brand, J.Crew.

